BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 pct stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8
SEOUL, Mar 27 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 27 -213.7* 366.3 -153.4 Mar 26 -34.6 103.7 -85.8 Mar 25 -91.0 159.8 -62.7 Mar 22 -331.7 216.9 118.1 Mar 21 -271.3 15.0 254.1 Mar 20 -374.5 94.1 274.0 Mar 19 -181.0 93.6 65.3 Mar 18 -357.3 150.1 204.2 Mar 15 -576.0 244.4 315.7 Mar 14 -219.9 -42.9 255.1 Mar 13 5.7 -69.2 66.5 Mar 12 -90.0 -35.7 123.3 Mar 11 -207.2 378.0 -164.8 Mar 8 -3.2 75.5 -72.1 Mar 7 -51.4 -103.5 149.2 Month to date-2,463.1 1,210.5 1,219.2 Year to date -2,795.1 2,549.0 530.6 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 10 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 2,651 billion won ($2.40 billion) worth. ($1 = 1105.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim)
* Rivernorth Capital Management Llc reports a 11 percent passive stake in Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp as of February 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m9TjdZ) Further company coverage:
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.