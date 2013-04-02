BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of French indices
* Soitec SA and Tarkett SA to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index
SEOUL, Apr 2 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 2 32.0 -157.8 134.2 Apr 1 -58.9 3.7 55.3 Mar 29 135.6 159.5 -281.1 Mar 28 -151.9 193.3 -34.1 Mar 27 -212.4 365.0 -153.3 Mar 26 -34.6 103.7 -85.8 Mar 25 -91.0 159.8 -62.7 Mar 22 -331.7 216.9 118.1 Mar 21 -271.3 15.0 254.1 Mar 20 -374.5 94.1 274.0 Mar 19 -181.0 93.6 65.3 Mar 18 -357.3 150.1 204.2 Mar 15 -576.0 244.4 315.7 Mar 14 -219.9 -42.9 255.1 Mar 13 5.7 -69.2 66.5 Mar 12 -90.0 -35.7 123.3 Month to date -26.9 -154.1 189.6 Year to date -2,837.0 2,746.3 405.2 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Daum Kim)
WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday called on Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling at the "earliest opportunity" as the Treasury announced the first of several expected cash management measures to avoid a U.S. default.
WASHINGTON, March 9 EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said on Thursday he is not convinced that carbon dioxide from human activity is the main driver of climate change and said he wants Congress to weigh in on whether CO2 is a harmful pollutant that should be regulated.