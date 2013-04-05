BRIEF-LVenture board implements capital increase for EUR 0.7 mln
* Said on Thursday that board approved to implement its capital increase for 0.7 million euros ($742,490.00)
SEOUL, Apr 5 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 5 -672.3* 378.6 287.9 Apr 4 -469.6 492.4 -27.8 Apr 3 -218.5 230.3 -4.6 Apr 2 34.5 -163.1 133.3 Apr 1 -58.9 3.7 55.3 Mar 29 135.6 159.5 -281.1 Mar 28 -151.9 193.3 -34.1 Mar 27 -212.4 365.0 -153.3 Mar 26 -34.6 103.7 -85.8 Mar 25 -91.0 159.8 -62.7 Mar 22 -331.7 216.9 118.1 Mar 21 -271.3 15.0 254.1 Mar 20 -374.5 94.1 274.0 Mar 19 -181.0 93.6 65.3 Mar 18 -357.3 150.1 204.2 Mar 15 -576.0 244.4 315.7 Month to date-1,384.9 941.7 444.1 Year to date -4,194.9 3,842.1 659.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1360.4 billion won ($1.21 billion) worth. ($1 = 1123.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)
* Prudential Retirement, a unit of Prudential Financial, and Rothesay Life have agreed a $1.2 billion longevity reinsurance agreement, their six transaaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
LONDON, March 10 Eurozone banking shares hit their highest level since last January on Friday, extending gains after the European Central Bank struck a more optimistic tone on the economy.