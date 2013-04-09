BRIEF-Central Petroleum recommends improved Macquarie proposal
* CTP board unanimously recommends improved Macquarie proposal
SEOUL, Apr 9 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 9 -91.1* 212.4 -112.3 Apr 8 -366.8 353.4 44.4 Apr 5 -680.8 386.1 288.8 Apr 4 -469.6 492.4 -27.8 Apr 3 -218.5 230.3 -4.6 Apr 2 34.5 -163.1 133.3 Apr 1 -58.9 3.7 55.3 Mar 29 135.6 159.5 -281.1 Mar 28 -151.9 193.3 -34.1 Mar 27 -212.4 365.0 -153.3 Mar 26 -34.6 103.7 -85.8 Mar 25 -91.0 159.8 -62.7 Mar 22 -331.7 216.9 118.1 Mar 21 -271.3 15.0 254.1 Mar 20 -374.5 94.1 274.0 Mar 19 -181.0 93.6 65.3 Month to date-1,851.3 1,515.1 377.1 Year to date -4,661.4 4,415.5 592.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 5 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1826.8 billion won ($1.60 billion) worth. ($1 = 1140.1250 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim)
* Directors of EZA recommend that shareholders reject takeover bid by taking no action
MUMBAI, March 10 Electronic payment firms got a big boost when India abolished most of the country's banknotes last year, but rival state-sponsored e-payment services are forcing them to raise their game to hang on to their new customers.