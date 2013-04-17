Fitch Rates China Everbright Bank Hong Kong Branch's USD Notes 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'BBB' to China Everbright Bank, Hong Kong Branch's long-term senior unsecured USD500 million 2.5% notes due 2020 issued under its medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used primarily to support the Hong Kong Branch's general funding needs. The notes are issued under the Hong Kon