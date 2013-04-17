BRIEF-LEG Immobilien forecasts rise in FFO I in 2017
* Says expects to generate FFO I of between eur 288 million and eur 293 million in 2017
SEOUL, Apr 17 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 17 -208.3* 109.9 107.5 Apr 16 -241.0 107.2 129.9 Apr 15 -117.9 -63.0 178.0 Apr 12 -41.4 -235.4 295.8 Apr 11 262.0 -217.9 -12.7 Apr 10 52.0 -42.7 -11.4 Apr 9 -78.7 199.9 -112.3 Apr 8 -366.8 353.4 44.4 Apr 5 -680.8 386.1 288.8 Apr 4 -469.6 492.4 -27.8 Apr 3 -218.5 230.3 -4.6 Apr 2 34.5 -163.1 133.3 Apr 1 -58.9 3.7 55.3 Mar 29 135.6 159.5 -281.1 Mar 28 -151.9 193.3 -34.1 Mar 27 -212.4 365.0 -153.3 Mar 26 -34.6 103.7 -85.8 Month to date -2,133.5 1,160.7 1,064.3 Year to date -4,943.5 4,061.0 1,279.9 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 4 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 608.6 billion won ($545.79 million) worth. ($1 = 1115.0750 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)
* Says expects to generate FFO I of between eur 288 million and eur 293 million in 2017
COLOMBO, March 9 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Thursday due to rising importer dollar demand and a lack of greenback sales by exporters, dealers said after the International Monetary Fund urged the country's central bank to rebuild foreign reserves while maintaining exchange rate flexibility.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'BBB' to China Everbright Bank, Hong Kong Branch's long-term senior unsecured USD500 million 2.5% notes due 2020 issued under its medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used primarily to support the Hong Kong Branch's general funding needs. The notes are issued under the Hong Kon