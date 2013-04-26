BRIEF-PTSB eyeing double digit share of 6.5-7 bln euro mortgage market
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
SEOUL, Apr 26 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 26 -117.2* 79.6 41.7 Apr 25 -49.7 85.5 -150.0 Apr 24 -20.1 135.2 -138.4 Apr 23 -117.4 36.9 56.2 Apr 22 -9.9 19.8 -12.7 Apr 19 -234.8 157.0 76.5 Apr 18 -235.2 -37.3 263.0 Apr 17 -206.7 110.3 105.9 Apr 16 -241.0 107.2 129.9 Apr 15 -117.9 -63.0 178.0 Apr 12 -41.4 -235.4 295.8 Apr 11 262.0 -217.9 -12.7 Apr 10 52.0 -42.7 -11.4 Apr 9 -78.7 199.9 -112.3 Apr 8 -366.8 353.4 44.4 Apr 5 -680.8 386.1 288.8 Month to date -2,816.7 1,637.9 1,199.1 Year to date -5,626.7 4,538.3 1,414.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 11 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1391.3 billion won ($1.25 billion) worth. ($1 = 1112.2250 Korean won) (Reporting by Chookyung Kim)
BEIJING, March 8 China will curb speculative land purchases as it looks to fend off risks in the property market, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.
* Says to issue 5-year bonds worth 2.5 billion yuan ($361.89 million)