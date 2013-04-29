MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
SEOUL, Apr 29 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 29 -172.9* 151.6 14.5 Apr 26 -125.0 85.8 41.7 Apr 25 -49.7 85.5 -150.0 Apr 24 -20.1 135.2 -138.4 Apr 23 -117.4 36.9 56.2 Apr 22 -9.9 19.8 -12.7 Apr 19 -234.8 157.0 76.5 Apr 18 -235.2 -37.3 263.0 Apr 17 -206.7 110.3 105.9 Apr 16 -241.0 107.2 129.9 Apr 15 -117.9 -63.0 178.0 Apr 12 -41.4 -235.4 295.8 Apr 11 262.0 -217.9 -12.7 Apr 10 52.0 -42.7 -11.4 Apr 9 -78.7 199.9 -112.3 Apr 8 -366.8 353.4 44.4 Month to date -2,997.4 1,795.7 1,213.6 Year to date -5,807.4 4,696.0 1,429.2 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 12 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1,572 billion Korean won ($1.41 billion) worth. ($1 = 1111.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: