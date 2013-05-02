Moody's expects no change to Australia's AAA rating
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday it expects no change to Australia's AAA credit rating.
SEOUL, May 2 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 2 -92.0 -33.0 138.4 Apr 30 33.5 403.4 -356.7 Apr 29 -178.8 157.5 14.5 Apr 26 -125.0 85.8 41.7 Apr 25 -49.7 85.5 -150.0 Apr 24 -20.1 135.2 -138.4 Apr 23 -117.4 36.9 56.2 Apr 22 -9.9 19.8 -12.7 Apr 19 -234.8 157.0 76.5 Apr 18 -235.2 -37.3 263.0 Apr 17 -206.7 110.3 105.9 Apr 16 -241.0 107.2 129.9 Apr 15 -117.9 -63.0 178.0 Apr 12 -41.4 -235.4 295.8 Apr 11 262.0 -217.9 -12.7 Apr 10 52.0 -42.7 -11.4 Apr 9 -78.7 199.9 -112.3 Month to date -92.0 -33.0 138.4 Year to date -5,871.9 5,072.2 1,210.9 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday it expects no change to Australia's AAA credit rating.
SAO PAULO, March 8 U.S. buyout firm Advent International Corp has acquired a minority stake in Brazilian online broker Easynvest for an undisclosed sum, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Interactive Brokers Group announces decision to cease options market making activities