BRIEF-Barclays Bank Of Zimbabwe reports FY pre-tax profit $14.4 mln
* FY ended Dec 2016 net interest income $18.3 million versus $16.6 million year ago
SEOUL, May 15 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 15 -43.8 95.3 -47.9 May 14 162.1 123.6 -292.6 May 13 -89.4 43.2 57.1 May 10 -159.8 -256.1 414.5 May 9 141.7 182.5 -321.8 May 8 -268.1 126.4 182.7 May 7 -251.4 107.4 154.6 May 6 -59.1 -27.2 100.5 May 3 -35.5 141.0 -96.5 May 2 -89.6 -33.2 138.3 Apr 30 33.5 403.4 -356.7 Apr 29 -178.8 157.5 14.5 Apr 26 -125.0 85.8 41.7 Apr 25 -49.7 85.5 -150.0 Apr 24 -20.1 135.2 -138.4 Month to date -693.1 502.9 288.8 Year to date -6,473.0 5,608.2 1,361.3 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Chookyung Kim)
* Says its shares to be removed from delisting risk warning from Mar 2 after swinging back to profit in 2016
Feb 28 British bank Virgin Money would look at buying assets from up-for-sale Co-operative Bank , its head said on Tuesday, after the group reported operating profit rose by a third last year.