BRIEF-Bahrain Commercial Facilities FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 19.9 million dinars versus 17.4 million dinars year ago
SEOUL, May 23 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 23 -14.0 -191.0 206.4 May 22 130.2 114.7 -231.0 May 21 66.8 -70.0 10.4 May 20 94.2 -140.5 56.0 May 16 306.9 168.7 -465.0 May 15 -39.5 89.2 -45.0 May 14 162.1 123.6 -292.6 May 13 -89.4 43.2 57.1 May 10 -159.8 -256.1 414.5 May 9 141.7 182.5 -321.8 May 8 -268.1 126.4 182.7 May 7 -251.4 107.4 154.6 May 6 -59.1 -27.2 100.5 May 3 -35.5 141.0 -96.5 May 2 -89.6 -33.2 138.3 Apr 30 33.5 403.4 -356.7 Apr 29 -178.8 157.5 14.5 Month to date -104.7 378.8 -131.5 Year to date -5,884.6 5,484.0 941.0 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)
* China Feb factory activity continues modest expansion streak
By Christina Martin March 1 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Wednesday on disappointment U.S. President Donald Trump offered few details on his plans for infrastructure spending and tax reforms, and as Fed policymakers fanned expectations of a rate hike this month. New York Fed President William Dudley said the case for tightening monetary policy "has become a lot more compelling", while San Francisco Fed President John Williams said a rate increase was