BRIEF-VP Bank FY net interest income up 15.8 pct to CHF 102.4 mln
* Group net income of 58.0 million Swiss francs ($57.36 million) for the 2016 financial year
SEOUL, May 31 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 31 160.5* 45.2 -206.9 May 30 393.1 -157.9 -223.5 May 29 391.8 -66.5 -289.6 May 28 -55.6 99.3 -40.0 May 27 46.6 99.2 -139.9 May 24 -87.7 6.1 82.3 May 23 -6.7 -197.9 205.6 May 22 130.2 114.7 -231.0 May 21 66.8 -70.0 10.4 May 20 94.2 -140.5 56.0 May 16 306.9 168.7 -465.0 May 15 -39.5 89.2 -45.0 May 14 162.1 123.6 -292.6 May 13 -89.4 43.2 57.1 May 10 -159.8 -256.1 414.5 May 9 141.7 182.5 -321.8 Month to date 751.2 397.4 -949.8 Year to date -5,028.7 5,502.6 122.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 945.4 billion won ($838.53 million) worth. ($1 = 1127.4500 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)
* Says its portfolio company Enersize starts second project with Chinese flat screen manufacturer BOE
* reported HEPS for six months ended 31 December 2016 is expected to be between 852.3 cents and 887.5 cents