Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
SEOUL, June 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jun 12 -403.8* 212.1 187.8 Jun 11 -574.3 247.7 323.0 Jun 10 -327.8 122.8 199.6 Jun 7 -931.9 347.9 561.7 Jun 5 29.4 -89.3 72.8 Jun 4 127.5 -86.9 -43.7 Jun 3 -9.7 -55.6 66.3 May 31 187.4 18.2 -206.7 May 30 393.1 -157.9 -223.5 May 29 391.8 -66.5 -289.6 May 28 -55.6 99.3 -40.0 May 27 46.6 99.2 -139.9 May 24 -87.7 6.1 82.3 May 23 -6.7 -197.9 205.6 May 22 130.2 114.7 -231.0 May 21 66.8 -70.0 10.4 Month to date -2,090.6 698.6 1,367.6 Year to date -7,092.4 6,174.2 1,490.5 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 4 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 2,237.8 billion won ($1.97 billion) worth. ($1 = 1133.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.