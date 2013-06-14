BRIEF-Altamir FY net income attributable to ordinary shareholders rises to 129.0 million euros
* FY income from portfolio investments 180.0 million euros ($189.79 million) versus 157.0 million euros year ago
SEOUL, June 14 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jun 14 -376.7* 376.7 -8.9 Jun 13 -955.1 487.4 447.3 Jun 12 -420.3 226.0 189.8 Jun 11 -574.3 247.7 323.0 Jun 10 -327.8 122.8 199.6 Jun 7 -931.9 347.9 561.7 Jun 5 29.4 -89.3 72.8 Jun 4 127.5 -86.9 -43.7 Jun 3 -9.7 -55.6 66.3 May 31 187.4 18.2 -206.7 May 30 393.1 -157.9 -223.5 May 29 391.8 -66.5 -289.6 May 28 -55.6 99.3 -40.0 May 27 46.6 99.2 -139.9 May 24 -87.7 6.1 82.3 May 23 -6.7 -197.9 205.6 Month to date -3,438.9 1,576.6 1,807.9 Year to date -8,440.7 7,052.2 1,930.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 6 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 3,586.1 billion won ($3.16 billion) worth. ($1 = 1134.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)
March 8 A government watchdog group, Public Citizen, said on Wednesday it has asked lawmakers to investigate whether billionaire investor Carl Icahn should have been subject to lobbying disclosure laws when he advised President Donald Trump to overhaul the U.S. biofuels program.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/MILAN, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Laender 52's EUR1bn fixed-rate bonds (ISIN: DE000A2DAJV5), due 18 March 2024, an expected Long-term 'AAA(EXP)' rating. The bonds will be issued by a group of five German federated states (Laender). This is the 52nd joint issue of the German Laender and the 40th to be rated by Fitch. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information