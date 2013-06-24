BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
SEOUL, June 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jun 24 -249.3* 98.1 146.5 Jun 21 -800.9 700.8 103.4 Jun 20 -457.4 232.8 225.9 Jun 19 -125.3 8.0 120.3 Jun 18 -150.5 194.6 -46.2 Jun 17 -61.9 125.9 -62.3 Jun 14 -373.2 372.6 -8.5 Jun 13 -955.1 487.4 447.3 Jun 12 -420.3 226.0 189.8 Jun 11 -574.3 247.7 323.0 Jun 10 -327.8 122.8 199.6 Jun 7 -931.9 347.9 561.7 Jun 5 29.4 -89.3 72.8 Jun 4 127.5 -86.9 -43.7 Jun 3 -9.7 -55.6 66.3 May 31 187.4 18.2 -206.7 May 30 393.1 -157.9 -223.5 Month to date -5,280.5 2,932.7 2,295.8 Year to date -10,282.3 8,408.3 2,418.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 12 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 5427.9 billion won ($4.71 billion)worth. ($1 = 1152.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Michelle Kim)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.