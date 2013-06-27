BRIEF-Weisman Group dissolves stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime
* Weisman Group Llc dissolves share stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc as of February 28 - sec filing
SEOUL, June 27 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jun 27 105.7 -71.2 -59.1 Jun 26 -214.5 21.1 197.3 Jun 25 -134.2 212.3 -95.2 Jun 24 -244.6 93.9 146.1 Jun 21 -800.9 700.8 103.4 Jun 20 -457.4 232.8 225.9 Jun 19 -125.3 8.0 120.3 Jun 18 -150.5 194.6 -46.2 Jun 17 -61.9 125.9 -62.3 Jun 14 -373.2 372.6 -8.5 Jun 13 -955.1 487.4 447.3 Jun 12 -420.3 226.0 189.8 Jun 11 -574.3 247.7 323.0 Jun 10 -327.8 122.8 199.6 Jun 7 -931.9 347.9 561.7 Jun 5 29.4 -89.3 72.8 Month to date -5,519.0 3,090.7 2,338.5 Year to date -10,520.8 8,566.3 2,461.4 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Michelle Kim)
* Weisman Group Llc dissolves share stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc as of February 28 - sec filing
ZURICH, March 6 Activist hedge fund investor RBR suggested outgoing GAM Holding Chairman Johannes de Gier consider bringing in a new chief executive at the Swiss asset manager, a source familiar with the meeting told Reuters.
MADRID, March 6 Spanish house builder Neinor Homes said on Monday it intended to list up to 60 percent of its share capital on the Spanish stock exchange in the country's first market flotation of a residential developer in a decade.