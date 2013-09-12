BRIEF-Banimmo FY EBIT rises to 59.4 million euros
* FY EBIT 59.4 million euros ($63.06 million) versus 4.5 million euros year ago
SEOUL, Sept 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sep 12 642.0* -256.8 -355.7 Sep 11 694.9 -333.3 -344.3 Sep 10 862.1 -304.0 -450.8 Sep 9 567.7 -122.0 -413.6 Sep 6 500.8 -229.0 -238.3 Sep 5 516.5 -113.7 -375.2 Sep 4 260.4 128.7 -77.1 Sep 3 230.2 46.1 -289.5 Sep 2 81.5 43.2 -129.1 Aug 30 509.3 -55.0 -438.6 Aug 29 467.0 62.2 -514.7 Aug 28 133.6 73.6 -189.7 Aug 27 110.6 56.0 -170.8 Aug 26 186.4 38.7 -200.8 Aug 23 120.0 -57.4 -54.3 Month to date 4,356.2 -1,140.7 -2,673.7 Year to date -2,688.1 7,972.2 -4,060.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 15 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 5,883 billion won ($5.41 billion)worth. ($1 = 1086.5250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jinsol Lee)
Feb 28 No. 1 U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co may return more money to shareholders than it earns over the next few years, it forecast on Tuesday, an encouraging sign for investors who have been waiting for richer dividends and share repurchases.
* Vodafone and Orange chiefs say EU policy threatens investment