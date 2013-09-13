SEOUL, Sept 13 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sep 13 397.2* -359.2 -35.7 Sep 12 1,430.9 -1,031.4 -355.4 Sep 11 694.9 -333.3 -344.3 Sep 10 862.1 -304.0 -450.8 Sep 9 567.7 -122.0 -413.6 Sep 6 500.8 -229.0 -238.3 Sep 5 516.5 -113.7 -375.2 Sep 4 260.4 128.7 -77.1 Sep 3 230.2 46.1 -289.5 Sep 2 81.5 43.2 -129.1 Aug 30 509.3 -55.0 -438.6 Aug 29 467.0 62.2 -514.7 Aug 28 133.6 73.6 -189.7 Aug 27 110.6 56.0 -170.8 Aug 26 186.4 38.7 -200.8 Month to date 5,542.3 -2,274.5 -2,709.0 Year to date -1,502.0 6,838.4 -4,096.0 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 15 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 6,949.1 billion won ($6.40 billion)worth. ($1 = 1084.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jinsol Lee)