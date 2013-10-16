BRIEF-With Investment buys 13.7 pct stake in Shinhan 3rd Special Purpose Acquisition
SEOUL, Oct 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 16 197.2* -136.7 -40.8 Oct 15 323.3 -69.2 -184.3 Oct 14 196.6 -243.9 57.0 Oct 11 284.1 129.5 -275.0 Oct 10 161.2 -310.6 158.6 Oct 8 441.2 -430.9 27.0 Oct 7 224.6 -163.2 -44.9 Oct 4 422.0 -247.8 -152.2 Oct 2 226.7 -226.7 21.0 Oct 1 187.5 -27.4 -148.0 Sep 30 112.0 -85.5 3.7 Sep 27 224.3 -125.7 -93.6 Sep 26 210.4 -96.7 -117.1 Sep 25 240.5 -330.4 116.8 Sep 24 77.8 -103.5 44.2 Month to date 2,664.5 -1,726.8 -581.5 Year to date 3,256.3 3,560.6 -5,108.8 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 34 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 11.828 trillion won ($11.09 billion)worth. ($1 = 1066.8000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jinsol Lee)
* Says it signed 110.44 billion won contract with Korea Asset In Trust Co Ltd to construct apartments
