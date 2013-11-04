SEOUL, Nov 4 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 4 -182.0 36.7 151.8 Nov 1 172.8 -77.4 -88.9 Oct 31 -27.3 -228.9 240.5 Oct 30 149.4 -67.2 -82.0 Oct 29 124.5 -91.0 -33.4 Oct 28 117.4 -31.6 -105.9 Oct 25 12.3 -179.9 177.5 Oct 24 117.5 -149.0 23.7 Oct 23 592.0 -717.8 127.9 Oct 22 156.1 -6.7 -131.4 Oct 21 194.2 -201.9 14.7 Oct 18 305.8 -162.8 -127.6 Oct 17 293.2 -232.8 -31.8 Oct 16 208.1 -138.1 -40.3 Oct 15 323.3 -69.2 -184.3 Month to date -9.2 -40.8 62.9 Year to date 5,293.0 1,449.0 -4,973.2 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Jinsol Lee)