BRIEF-DCB Bank approves raising up to 4 bln rupees via QIP
* Says approved raising capital via share issue worth 4 billion rupees to qualified institutional buyers Source text: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Dec 18 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 18 -137.2 286.4 -129.7 Dec 17 53.0 94.5 -77.1 Dec 16 -62.4 86.4 -26.6 Dec 13 -265.7 528.3 100.1 Dec 12 -607.1 593.2 304.6 Dec 11 -202.9 90.8 108.9 Dec 10 -113.2 111.4 -3.0 Dec 9 83.3 80.8 -165.7 Dec 6 -76.7 40.7 30.1 Dec 5 -336.9 53.5 258.1 Dec 4 -337.9 161.1 298.5 Dec 3 -50.0 -168.4 224.9 Dec 2 53.6 -225.0 177.2 Nov 29 89.2 -49.0 -52.7 Nov 28 162.6 269.2 -417.6 Month to date -2,000.0 1,733.6 1,100.3 Year to date 3,113.9 3,533.0 -3,877.8 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Jinsol Lee)
* Says units win land auctions for a combined 2.1 billion yuan ($304.46 million)
* Has reduced rates on its residential mortgage range by up to 0.5 pct, with mortgages now available from 2.88 pct.