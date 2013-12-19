SEOUL, Dec 19 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 19 -81.9 112.4 -175.0 Dec 18 -123.7 265.2 -128.5 Dec 17 53.0 94.5 -77.1 Dec 16 -62.4 86.4 -26.6 Dec 13 -265.7 528.3 100.1 Dec 12 -607.1 593.2 304.6 Dec 11 -202.9 90.8 108.9 Dec 10 -113.2 111.4 -3.0 Dec 9 83.3 80.8 -165.7 Dec 6 -76.7 40.7 30.1 Dec 5 -336.9 53.5 258.1 Dec 4 -337.9 161.1 298.5 Dec 3 -50.0 -168.4 224.9 Dec 2 53.6 -225.0 177.2 Nov 29 89.2 -49.0 -52.7 Month to date -1,904.6 1,824.8 926.5 Year to date 3,209.3 3,624.2 -4,051.7 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)