BRIEF-Verusa Holding proposes 2016 dividend of net 0.1275 lira/shr
* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.15 lira net 0.1275 lira ($0.0340) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7479 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, Jan 2 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 2 -349.5 -130.3 465.8 Dec 30 116.7 19.3 -143.7 Dec 27 70.7 -71.0 5.0 Dec 26 -12.1 628.7 -614.4 Dec 24 -54.5 456.4 -385.9 Dec 23 71.6 223.5 -263.6 Dec 20 -17.1 205.3 -183.2 Dec 19 108.5 84.1 -176.6 Dec 18 -123.7 265.2 -128.5 Dec 17 53.0 94.5 -77.1 Dec 16 -62.4 86.4 -26.6 Dec 13 -265.7 528.3 100.1 Dec 12 -607.1 593.2 304.6 Dec 11 -202.9 90.8 108.9 Dec 10 -113.2 111.4 -3.0 Month to date -349.5 -130.3 465.8 Year to date -349.5 -130.3 465.8 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)
* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.15 lira net 0.1275 lira ($0.0340) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7479 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Received a writ of summons filed by phillip asia pacific opportunity fund ltd. And issued against company
* Quark Ventures lowers its stake in the company to about 0.007 percent from about 20.01 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)