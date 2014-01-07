BRIEF-Fronsac REIT says Jason Parravano appointed CEO, president
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
SEOUL, Jan 7 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 7 101.4 -47.2 -57.2 Jan 6 51.7 -114.1 52.2 Jan 3 -312.1 -135.4 421.6 Jan 2 -313.6 -175.0 473.3 Dec 30 116.7 19.3 -143.7 Dec 27 70.7 -71.0 5.0 Dec 26 -12.1 628.7 -614.4 Dec 24 -54.5 456.4 -385.9 Dec 23 71.6 223.5 -263.6 Dec 20 -17.1 205.3 -183.2 Dec 19 108.5 84.1 -176.6 Dec 18 -123.7 265.2 -128.5 Dec 17 53.0 94.5 -77.1 Dec 16 -62.4 86.4 -26.6 Dec 13 -265.7 528.3 100.1 Month to date -472.6 -471.6 889.9 Year to date -472.6 -471.6 889.9 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday the major elements of the Republican healthcare overhaul plan backed by President Donald Trump will remain intact despite conservative opposition to a bill whose prospects remain up in the air.
* Icade and Plaine Commune sign a memorandum of understanding on the urban development of Parc de Portes de Paris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)