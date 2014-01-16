SEOUL, Jan 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 16 5.1 49.3 -64.4 Jan 15 -38.1 -24.0 53.9 Jan 14 -27.3 -58.3 66.8 Jan 13 -95.4 67.3 21.6 Jan 10 -58.1 -143.0 178.4 Jan 9 71.6 -271.9 171.1 Jan 8 166.4 -117.5 -51.7 Jan 7 101.0 -46.8 -57.2 Jan 6 51.7 -114.1 52.2 Jan 3 -312.1 -135.4 421.6 Jan 2 -313.6 -175.0 473.3 Dec 30 116.7 19.3 -143.7 Dec 27 70.7 -71.0 5.0 Dec 26 -12.1 628.7 -614.4 Dec 24 -54.5 456.4 -385.9 Month to date -448.8 -969.4 1,265.5 Year to date -448.8 -969.4 1,265.5 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)