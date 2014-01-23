Box Office: 'Beauty and the Beast' Smashes Records With Towering $170 Million Debut
LOS ANGELES, March 19 (Variety.com) - This is what makes Disney such a powerhouse.
SEOUL, Jan 23 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 23 -159.4 -40.4 199.1 Jan 22 15.8 49.8 -75.0 Jan 21 -10.2 59.2 -54.7 Jan 20 -26.2 47.9 -30.4 Jan 17 -96.3 0.3 72.5 Jan 16 36.7 55.0 -62.8 Jan 15 -38.1 -24.0 53.9 Jan 14 -27.3 -58.3 66.8 Jan 13 -95.4 67.3 21.6 Jan 10 -58.1 -143.0 178.4 Jan 9 71.6 -271.9 171.1 Jan 8 166.4 -117.5 -51.7 Jan 7 101.0 -46.8 -57.2 Jan 6 51.7 -114.1 52.2 Jan 3 -312.1 -135.4 421.6 Month to date -693.3 -846.8 1,378.6 Year to date -693.3 -846.8 1,378.6 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)
LOS ANGELES, March 19 (Variety.com) - This is what makes Disney such a powerhouse.
WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. House Republicans are working on changes to their healthcare overhaul bill to provide more generous tax credits for older Americans and to add a work requirement for the Medicaid program for the poor, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Sunday.
* New shares have full dividend entitlement (Adds detail, background)