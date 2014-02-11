BRIEF-Guler Yatirim Holding 2016 net profit down at 3.3 million lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 3.3 million lira ($883,841.77) versus 3.9 million lira year ago
SEOUL, Feb 11 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 11 -7.7 34.5 -33.9 Feb 10 -141.1 112.6 23.8 Feb 7 162.4 -28.5 -132.4 Feb 6 -114.4 190.7 -68.2 Feb 5 -280.9 234.0 44.3 Feb 4 -655.4 261.8 360.9 Feb 3 -406.4 205.2 202.1 Jan 29 21.0 180.5 -206.7 Jan 28 -310.1 289.2 14.5 Jan 27 -524.5 528.2 -2.1 Jan 24 -142.0 -77.6 207.4 Jan 23 -161.3 -38.8 199.4 Jan 22 15.8 49.8 -75.0 Jan 21 -10.2 59.2 -54.7 Jan 20 -26.2 47.9 -30.4 Month to date -1,443.6 1,010.3 396.6 Year to date -3,094.4 1,085.4 1,788.6 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)
* FY 2016 net profit of 3.3 million lira ($883,841.77) versus 3.9 million lira year ago
* Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon:
MADRID, March 13 Spanish car parts maker Gestamp is planning an initial public offering (IPO) valuing it at about 3.7 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in what would be one of the biggest European stock market listings so far this year.