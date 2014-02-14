BRIEF-Brazil's Itau Unibanco announces changes to board
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
SEOUL, Feb 14 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 14 10.4 12.7 -27.7 Feb 13 -107.6 9.3 92.3 Feb 12 -5.3 55.3 -39.1 Feb 11 81.9 -57.6 -31.4 Feb 10 -141.1 112.6 23.8 Feb 7 162.4 -28.5 -132.4 Feb 6 -114.4 190.7 -68.2 Feb 5 -280.9 234.0 44.3 Feb 4 -655.4 261.8 360.9 Feb 3 -406.4 205.2 202.1 Jan 29 21.0 180.5 -206.7 Jan 28 -310.1 289.2 14.5 Jan 27 -524.5 528.2 -2.1 Jan 24 -142.0 -77.6 207.4 Jan 23 -161.3 -38.8 199.4 Month to date -1,456.5 995.5 424.5 Year to date -3,107.3 1,070.6 1,816.4 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Sohee Kim)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 There was a broad consensus among G20 financial chiefs that open trade was key to strengthening economic resilience, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday, downplaying the lack of a clear rejection of protectionism.