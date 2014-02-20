BRIEF-Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry to acquire 51 pct stake in Raynew for 124.9 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in Raynew, at 124.9 million yuan
SEOUL, Feb 20 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 20 -186.4* -11.4 190.0 Feb 19 -51.9 -76.0 117.6 Feb 18 -47.1 -27.8 79.5 Feb 17 23.1 107.4 -132.2 Feb 14 2.6 18.6 -25.7 Feb 13 -107.6 9.3 92.3 Feb 12 -5.3 55.3 -39.1 Feb 11 81.9 -57.6 -31.4 Feb 10 -141.1 112.6 23.8 Feb 7 162.4 -28.5 -132.4 Feb 6 -114.4 190.7 -68.2 Feb 5 -280.9 234.0 44.3 Feb 4 -655.4 261.8 360.9 Feb 3 -406.4 205.2 202.1 Jan 29 21.0 180.5 -206.7 Month to date -1,726.7 993.6 681.4 Year to date -3,377.4 1,068.7 2,073.3 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 285.4 billion Korean won ($267.84 million) worth. ($1 = 1065.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Michelle Kim)
SEOUL, March 15 South Korea's foreign exchange deposits in February rose for a second month to their highest level in two and a half years, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate Goldman Sachs banker James Donovan as deputy Treasury secretary, the White House said on Tuesday, adding another alumnus of the Wall Street investment bank to his administration.