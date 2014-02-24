BRIEF-Cleantech Invest increases ownership in Eagle Filters to 28 pct
* Significantly increases its ownership and starts acceleration of Eagle Filters
SEOUL, Feb 24Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 24 -1.0 -61.8 62.7 Feb 21 317.1 -38.7 -273.3 Feb 20 -167.6 -20.3 189.6 Feb 19 -51.9 -76.0 117.6 Feb 18 -47.1 -27.8 79.5 Feb 17 23.1 107.4 -132.2 Feb 14 2.6 18.6 -25.7 Feb 13 -107.6 9.3 92.3 Feb 12 -5.3 55.3 -39.1 Feb 11 81.9 -57.6 -31.4 Feb 10 -141.1 112.6 23.8 Feb 7 162.4 -28.5 -132.4 Feb 6 -114.4 190.7 -68.2 Feb 5 -280.9 234.0 44.3 Feb 4 -655.4 261.8 360.9 Feb 3 -406.4 205.2 202.1 Month to date -1,391.8 884.1 470.4 Year to date -3,042.5 959.3 1,862.4 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)
* Says it completes acquisition of Japan-based property for 15.27 billion yen on March 16
ZURICH, March 16 Hedge fund investor Rainer-Marc Frey has built a 7.5 percent stake in Swiss derivatives specialist Leonteq, the company said on Thursday.