BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings profit for year decreases 24.1 pct
* Group's profit for year decreased by 24.1 pct from RMB1.403 billion in 2015 to RMB1.064 billion in 2016
SEOUL, March 6 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 6 89.2 -111.6 10.9 Mar 5 17.0 68.0 -92.3 Mar 4 -148.2 -40.3 174.6 Mar 3 -77.3 -91.4 162.8 Feb 28 233.7 -155.3 -32.2 Feb 27 139.1 -47.4 -74.6 Feb 26 60.9 109.6 -167.8 Feb 25 232.0 -33.8 -200.9 Feb 24 7.4 -70.4 62.9 Feb 21 317.1 -38.7 -273.3 Feb 20 -167.6 -20.3 189.6 Feb 19 -51.9 -76.0 117.6 Feb 18 -47.1 -27.8 79.5 Feb 17 23.1 107.4 -132.2 Feb 14 2.6 18.6 -25.7 Month to date -119.2 -175.4 255.9 Year to date -2,487.7 648.4 1,643.0 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Michelle Kim)
WASHINGTON, March 17 U.S. Republicans' proposed healthcare plan to unravel Obamacare likely will be changed to adjust its tax credits to help older Americans buy health insurance coverage, two Republican lawmakers said on Friday.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Italy would be unwise to undo labour market reforms passed by former prime minister Matteo Renzi, Angel Gurría, the head of the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development said on Friday just before a meeting of G20 finance chiefs.