Fitch: Regulatory Change to Benefit the Kenyan Insurance Market

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Kenyan Insurance Market: Regulatory Change Benefiting Industry https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895133 LONDON, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that new regulations will drive consolidation in the fragmented Kenyan insurance market. A new risk-based capital regime seeks to improve capitalisation across the industry, while higher minimum capital requirements are likely to drive the consolidation