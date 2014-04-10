SEOUL, April 10 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 10 298.7* -125.5 -165.8 Apr 9 363.2 67.6 -408.4 Apr 8 78.2 22.0 -91.7 Apr 7 160.3 -212.8 57.0 Apr 4 114.1 -55.0 -70.4 Apr 3 354.6 -238.6 -128.8 Apr 2 438.2 -263.2 -171.6 Apr 1 211.5 -105.7 -108.9 Mar 31 319.2 -103.4 -185.8 Mar 28 232.5 -71.3 -167.4 Mar 27 233.6 -40.9 -206.6 Mar 26 80.5 203.2 -300.8 Mar 25 -87.0 81.2 -11.4 Mar 24 42.3 51.6 -109.7 Mar 21 -70.2 113.9 -29.4 Month to date 2,018.9 -911.4 -1,088.6 Year to date -1,493.9 136.5 1,055.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 12 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 2.88 trillion won ($2.77 billion) worth. ($1 = 1041.4500 Korean won) (Reporting by Sohee Kim)