BRIEF-Aldar Properties to invest 1.9 bln dirhams in recurring revenue assets
* To invest AED 1.9 billion in recurring revenue assets on Yas and Reem Islands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, April 11 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 11 100.6* -205.7 87.2 Apr 10 308.9 -128.5 -165.6 Apr 9 363.2 67.6 -408.4 Apr 8 78.2 22.0 -91.7 Apr 7 160.3 -212.8 57.0 Apr 4 114.1 -55.0 -70.4 Apr 3 354.6 -238.6 -128.8 Apr 2 438.2 -263.2 -171.6 Apr 1 211.5 -105.7 -108.9 Mar 31 319.2 -103.4 -185.8 Mar 28 232.5 -71.3 -167.4 Mar 27 233.6 -40.9 -206.6 Mar 26 80.5 203.2 -300.8 Mar 25 -87.0 81.2 -11.4 Mar 24 42.3 51.6 -109.7 Month to date 2,129.7 -1,120.1 -1,001.3 Year to date -1,383.1 -72.2 1,143.1 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 13 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 3.00 trillion won ($2.88 billion) worth. ($1 = 1040.1500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)
KIGALI, March 21 Rwanda's initial public offering of a 19.81 percent stake in I&M Bank attracted solid demand by investors, with the subscription rate at 209 percent, the finance ministry said on Monday. (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BEIJING, March 21 China this year may publish rules on outbound investment by Chinese firms that would spell out the sectors in which investing is encouraged and those where it is restricted, state media reported on Tuesday.