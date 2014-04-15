UPDATE 1-Spain's Neinor Homes prices IPO to value company at 1.3 bln euros

MADRID, March 16 Homebuilder Neinor Homes will price a planned March stock market flotation at 16.46 euros per share, it said on Thursday, valuing the company at 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in Spain's first listing of a residential builder in more than ten years.