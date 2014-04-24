SEOUL, April 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 24 57.7* -105.6 50.1 Apr 23 256.7 34.3 19.6 Apr 22 106.8 11.3 -92.2 Apr 21 75.5 -120.7 49.6 Apr 18 121.1 157.0 -276.5 Apr 17 170.3 -164.3 -5.5 Apr 16 49.3 -103.4 58.5 Apr 15 124.9 -311.0 189.1 Apr 14 -1.3 -13.4 7.1 Apr 11 116.9 -180.8 89.8 Apr 10 308.9 -128.5 -165.6 Apr 9 363.2 67.6 -408.4 Apr 8 78.2 22.0 -91.7 Apr 7 160.3 -212.8 57.0 Apr 4 114.1 -55.0 -70.4 Month to date 3,107.0 -1,710.9 -999.0 Year to date -405.8 -663.0 1,145.4 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 8 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 962.3 billion won ($925.69 million) worth. ($1 = 1039.5500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)