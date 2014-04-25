BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on Kuwait's banking system
* Moody's on Kuwait's banking system - expect 6%-7% credit growth over the outlook horizon of 12 to 18 months
SEOUL, April 25 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 25 -48.2 -170.3 200.1 Apr 24 73.0 -121.1 50.2 Apr 23 256.7 34.3 19.6 Apr 22 106.8 11.3 -92.2 Apr 21 75.5 -120.7 49.6 Apr 18 121.1 157.0 -276.5 Apr 17 170.3 -164.3 -5.5 Apr 16 49.3 -103.4 58.5 Apr 15 124.9 -311.0 189.1 Apr 14 -1.3 -13.4 7.1 Apr 11 116.9 -180.8 89.8 Apr 10 308.9 -128.5 -165.6 Apr 9 363.2 67.6 -408.4 Apr 8 78.2 22.0 -91.7 Apr 7 160.3 -212.8 57.0 Month to date 3,074.1 -1,896.8 -798.8 Year to date -438.6 -848.8 1,345.6 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)
* Isc reports fourth quarter and year end financial results for 2016
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.