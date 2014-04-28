Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
SEOUL, April 28 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 28 -118.0 75.2 51.5 Apr 25 37.9 -255.6 199.9 Apr 24 73.0 -121.1 50.2 Apr 23 256.7 34.3 19.6 Apr 22 106.8 11.3 -92.2 Apr 21 75.5 -120.7 49.6 Apr 18 121.1 157.0 -276.5 Apr 17 170.3 -164.3 -5.5 Apr 16 49.3 -103.4 58.5 Apr 15 124.9 -311.0 189.1 Apr 14 -1.3 -13.4 7.1 Apr 11 116.9 -180.8 89.8 Apr 10 308.9 -128.5 -165.6 Apr 9 363.2 67.6 -408.4 Apr 8 78.2 22.0 -91.7 Month to date 3,042.2 -1,906.9 -747.4 Year to date -470.5 -859.0 1,397.0 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)
