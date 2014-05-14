BRIEF-Guaranty Trust Bank says retirement of deputy managing director
* Says retirement of Cathy Echeozo as deputy managing director Source : http://bit.ly/2nvy9fr Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SEOUL, May 14 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 14 342.9 158.7 -491.9 May 13 213.1 132.8 -353.6 May 12 -100.2 83.5 5.8 May 09 -55.2 46.7 -3.9 May 08 -212.3 39.8 162.7 May 07 -326.0 61.0 252.8 May 02 -150.4 9.6 132.0 Apr 30 -82.3 -20.6 88.7 Apr 29 -159.6 88.7 57.5 Apr 28 -116.6 73.8 51.1 Apr 25 37.9 -255.6 199.9 Apr 24 73.0 -121.1 50.2 Apr 23 256.7 34.3 19.6 Apr 22 106.8 11.3 -92.2 Apr 21 75.5 -120.7 49.6 Month to date -288.2 532.2 296.2 Year to date -999.1 -260.2 1,246.6 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Sohee Kim)
March 17 Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
* Announces appointment of Pierre de Wet as CEO, Tony Taylor and Cheree Dyers as an independent non-exec directors