Italian fashion group Valentino not expected to list in 2017 - source
MILAN, March 15 Italian fashion house Valentino is not expected to launch its long-awaited listing this year, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
SEOUL, May 23 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 23 128.3* -63.2 -61.1 May 22 290.9 -48.4 -234.4 May 21 188.4 -141.2 -37.4 May 20 266.5 -230.8 -42.5 May 19 182.4 -89.7 -90.0 May 16 479.9 -471.9 5.6 May 15 371.6 -153.4 -197.3 May 14 346.2 155.8 -492.4 May 13 213.1 132.8 -353.6 May 12 -100.2 83.5 5.8 May 09 -55.2 46.7 -3.9 May 08 -212.3 39.8 162.7 May 07 -326.0 61.0 252.8 May 02 -150.4 9.6 132.0 Apr 30 -82.3 -20.6 88.7 Month to date 1,623.2 -669.4 -953.7 Year to date 912.2 -1,461.7 589.0 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 9 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 2.467 trillion won ($2.41 billion) worth. ($1 = 1024.2500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)
COPENHAGEN, March 15 Iceland's central bank kept its key deposit interest rate unchanged at 5.0 percent on Wednesday, a day after lifting capital controls that had been in place since the country's financial meltdown almost a decade ago.