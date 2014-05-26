BRIEF-Foresight Solar Fund says intend to raise in excess of 50 mln pounds
* Announced its intention to raise in excess of GBP50 million
SEOUL, May 26 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 26 85.0* -105.0 29.5 May 23 133.9 -66.4 -61.0 May 22 290.9 -48.4 -234.4 May 21 188.4 -141.2 -37.4 May 20 266.5 -230.8 -42.5 May 19 182.4 -89.7 -90.0 May 16 479.9 -471.9 5.6 May 15 371.6 -153.4 -197.3 May 14 346.2 155.8 -492.4 May 13 213.1 132.8 -353.6 May 12 -100.2 83.5 5.8 May 09 -55.2 46.7 -3.9 May 08 -212.3 39.8 162.7 May 07 -326.0 61.0 252.8 May 02 -150.4 9.6 132.0 Month to date 1,713.7 -777.5 -924.1 Year to date 1,002.7 -1,569.9 618.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 10 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 2.558 trillion won ($2.50 billion) worth. ($1 = 1024.5500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)
* Announced its intention to raise in excess of GBP50 million
SEOUL, March 14 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0734 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 14 *401.4 -402.1 -52.1 ^March 13 454.6 -216.1 -282.4 March 10 160.1 -278.0 56.9 March
March 14 British lender Close Brothers Group reported a 21 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit, driven by strength in its core banking business and higher trading income from market maker Winterflood.