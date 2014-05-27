SEOUL, May 27 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 27 21.8* -112.9 99.2 May 26 55.1 -75.2 24.8 May 23 133.9 -66.4 -61.0 May 22 290.9 -48.4 -234.4 May 21 188.4 -141.2 -37.4 May 20 266.5 -230.8 -42.5 May 19 182.4 -89.7 -90.0 May 16 479.9 -471.9 5.6 May 15 371.6 -153.4 -197.3 May 14 346.2 155.8 -492.4 May 13 213.1 132.8 -353.6 May 12 -100.2 83.5 5.8 May 09 -55.2 46.7 -3.9 May 08 -212.3 39.8 162.7 May 07 -326.0 61.0 252.8 Month to date 1,705.6 -860.6 -829.6 Year to date 994.6 -1,652.9 713.2 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 11 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 2.550 trillion won ($2.49 billion) worth. ($1 = 1023.8500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)