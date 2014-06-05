BRIEF-Isentric announces collaboration agreement with Public Bank
* Asx alert-isentric collaboration agreement with public bank berhad-icu.ax
SEOUL, June 5 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 5 65.7* -265.7 190.0 June 3 17.2 -59.6 44.2 June 2 213.6 -161.1 -57.5 May 30 31.7 32.4 79.9 May 29 99.3 -66.0 -14.7 May 28 115.5 66.9 -173.9 May 27 21.8 -87.6 73.7 May 26 55.1 -75.2 24.8 May 23 133.9 -66.4 -61.0 May 22 290.9 -48.4 -234.4 May 21 188.4 -141.2 -37.4 May 20 266.5 -230.8 -42.5 May 19 182.4 -89.7 -90.0 May 16 479.9 -471.9 5.6 May 15 371.6 -153.4 -197.3 Month to date 296.6 -486.5 176.6 Year to date 1,537.6 -2,080.9 755.6 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 17 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 3.093 trillion won ($3.02 billion) worth. ($1 = 1023.1500 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)
* Asx alert-isentric collaboration agreement with public bank berhad-icu.ax
* Vice finmin says needs time to watch mkts before taking action
NEW YORK, March 15 Markets are emboldened by the tone of monetary policymakers following an interest rate hike on Wednesday, but now is not the time to take on more risk in U.S. corporate debt, top BlackRock Inc bond investor Rick Rieder said.