SEOUL, Sept 22 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Sept 22 -232.2* 23.4 195.6
Sept 19 -240.8 200.4 105.6
Sept 18 -110.1 -174.0 292.4
Sept 17 26.6 141.3 -163.7
Sept 16 -98.9 150.1 -65.0
Sept 15 10.6 -4.1 -8.8
Sept 12 56.3 -58.5 -11.9
Sept 11 -69.9 -201.9 262.7
Sept 5 50.2 -81.0 28.5
Sept 4 69.9 2.7 -58.4
Sept 3 131.6 -223.9 124.1
Sept 2 32.3 -217.3 185.8
Sept 1 64.9 -77.3 23.4
Aug 29 154.9 -121.6 20.9
Aug 28 127.5 -31.8 -79.2
Month to date -424.2 -405.2 910.1
Year to date 7,833.6 -6,311.3 -23.5
Source: The Korea Exchange
* Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
583.1 billion won (560.27 million US dollar) worth.
(1 US dollar = 1,040.7500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Sohee Kim)