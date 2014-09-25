BRIEF-Confidence and Atrium Ljungberg sign contract on fire safety solution in Sickla
* Confidence and Atrium Ljungberg sign contract for supply and installation of fire safety solution for 39,000 sqm in Sickla, Nacka
SEOUL, Sept 25 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sept 25 -137.2* 128.7 3.2 Sept 24 -25.2 129.8 -110.7 Sept 23 -256.9 285.3 -33.3 Sept 22 -241.1 32.4 195.5 Sept 19 -240.8 200.4 105.6 Sept 18 -110.1 -174.0 292.4 Sept 17 26.6 141.3 -163.7 Sept 16 -98.9 150.1 -65.0 Sept 15 10.6 -4.1 -8.8 Sept 12 56.3 -58.5 -11.9 Sept 11 -69.9 -201.9 262.7 Sept 5 50.2 -81.0 28.5 Sept 4 69.9 2.7 -58.4 Sept 3 131.6 -223.9 124.1 Sept 2 32.3 -217.3 185.8 Month to date -852.4 147.5 769.2 Year to date 7,405.4 -5,758.6 -164.5 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 6 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1.011 trillion korean won (969.69 million US dollar) worth. (1 US dollar = 1,042.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)
* Confidence and Atrium Ljungberg sign contract for supply and installation of fire safety solution for 39,000 sqm in Sickla, Nacka
* Publity acquires Oceon Work office building in Bremerhaven Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Appoints Unispect for Inspection & Experts as advisor to evaluate fair value of Total Facilities Management Co to buy entire stake in it Source: (http://bit.ly/2mHcDTk) Further company coverage: