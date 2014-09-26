Australia shares edge lower, led by financials; NZ up
March 13 Australian shares ended lower on Monday, led by financials, with investors cautious ahead of a U.S. central bank policy meeting expected to deliver a rate hike later this week.
SEOUL, Sept 26 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sept 26 -33.0* 33.3 4.4 Sept 25 -126.2 117.5 3.5 Sept 24 -25.2 129.8 -110.7 Sept 23 -256.9 285.3 -33.3 Sept 22 -241.1 32.4 195.5 Sept 19 -240.8 200.4 105.6 Sept 18 -110.1 -174.0 292.4 Sept 17 26.6 141.3 -163.7 Sept 16 -98.9 150.1 -65.0 Sept 15 10.6 -4.1 -8.8 Sept 12 56.3 -58.5 -11.9 Sept 11 -69.9 -201.9 262.7 Sept 5 50.2 -81.0 28.5 Sept 4 69.9 2.7 -58.4 Sept 3 131.6 -223.9 124.1 Month to date -874.5 169.6 773.9 Year to date 7,383.3 -5,736.4 -159.8 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 7 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1.033 trillion korean won (989.53 million US dollar) worth. (1 US dollar = 1,043.9300 Korean won) (Reporting by Sohee Kim)
SEOUL, March 13 South Korea is looking into share trading of 13 companies which are believed to be linked to possible presidential candidates ahead of an election in two months, the country's financial watchdog said on Monday.
* Asset sale to take place before KKB's proposed takeover by Halyk (Adds details from the statement, Fitch downgrade, context)