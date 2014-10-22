BRIEF-National International Holding FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
SEOUL, Oct 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 22 44.9 69.8 -108.1 Oct 21 -63.0 -55.2 116.9 Oct 20 19.9 117.5 -154.4 Oct 17 -309.4 213.5 80.6 Oct 16 -21.2 83.6 -65.6 Oct 15 -180.9 81.5 76.5 Oct 14 -292.4 248.7 29.5 Oct 13 -319.3 373.9 -76.2 Oct 10 -186.1 92.2 84.5 Oct 8 -156.7 75.3 57.4 Oct 7 -178.6 142.1 23.3 Oct 6 -199.8 45.6 139.6 Oct 2 -385.8 259.9 100.2 Oct 1 -196.7 35.2 144.5 Sept 30 184.1 16.4 -103.5 Month to date -2,425.2 1,783.6 448.6 Year to date 5,210.2 -4,014.4 175.2 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Sohee Kim)
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Board approves increase of issued capital to EGP 1.40 billion from EGP 1.34 billion through issue of one bonus share for every 20 shares Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFb3hi) Further company coverage: )