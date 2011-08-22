SEOUL, Aug 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 22 -239.2 285.8 -190.8 Aug 19 -256.8 -311.3 161.5 Aug 18 -153.0 -327.0 610.9 Aug 17 -9.7 -19.7 -2.1 Aug 16 662.0 -193.8 -394.4 Aug 12 -279.2 -253.9 491.4 Aug 11 -282.6 140.1 108.1 Aug 10 -1,275.9 -237.1 1,555.9 Aug 09 -1,171.7 911.3 119.9 Aug 08 -81.6 645.8 -733.3 Aug 05 -405.3 898.0 -572.2 Aug 04 -440.6 -120.5 472.5 Aug 03 -781.5 279.6 717.9 Aug 02 -371.0 -75.6 680.6 Aug 01 247.2 101.4 -518.5 July 29 -149.9 149.4 114.5 Month to date -4,839.0 1,723.1 2,507.3 Year to date -5,561.2 2,310.8 4,849.9 Source: The Korea Exchange

*Foreign investors were net sellers for a fourth consecutive session, bringing their total sales for the period to 658.7 billion won ($605.7 million). (Reporting By Seongbin Kang)