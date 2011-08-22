SEOUL, Aug 22 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Aug 22 -239.2 285.8 -190.8
Aug 19 -256.8 -311.3 161.5
Aug 18 -153.0 -327.0 610.9
Aug 17 -9.7 -19.7 -2.1
Aug 16 662.0 -193.8 -394.4
Aug 12 -279.2 -253.9 491.4
Aug 11 -282.6 140.1 108.1
Aug 10 -1,275.9 -237.1 1,555.9
Aug 09 -1,171.7 911.3 119.9
Aug 08 -81.6 645.8 -733.3
Aug 05 -405.3 898.0 -572.2
Aug 04 -440.6 -120.5 472.5
Aug 03 -781.5 279.6 717.9
Aug 02 -371.0 -75.6 680.6
Aug 01 247.2 101.4 -518.5
July 29 -149.9 149.4 114.5
Month to date -4,839.0 1,723.1 2,507.3
Year to date -5,561.2 2,310.8 4,849.9
Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors were net sellers for a fourth consecutive
session, bringing their total sales for the period to 658.7
billion won ($605.7 million).
(Reporting By Seongbin Kang)