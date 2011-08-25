SEOUL, Aug 25 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Aug 25 -46.7 160.8 -54.5
Aug 24 91.1 -34.5 243.1
Aug 23 -70.0 425.0 -200.4
Aug 22 -239.9 190.7 -190.9
Aug 19 -256.8 -311.3 161.5
Aug 18 -153.0 -327.0 610.9
Aug 17 -9.7 -19.7 -2.1
Aug 16 662.0 -193.8 -394.4
Aug 12 -279.2 -253.9 491.4
Aug 11 -282.6 140.1 108.1
Aug 10 -1,275.9 -237.1 1,555.9
Aug 09 -1,171.7 911.3 119.9
Aug 08 -81.6 645.8 -733.3
Aug 05 -405.3 898.0 -572.2
Aug 04 -440.6 -120.5 472.5
Month to date -4,865.4 2,719.2 2,495.4
Year to date -5,587.7 2,766.9 4.838.1
Source: The Korea Exchange
