SEOUL, Aug 30 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Aug 30 196.3 -279.2 16.0
Aug 29 -164.8 319.8 -195.7
Aug 26 -61.5 177.1 -140.4
Aug 25 -46.7 160.8 -54.5
Aug 24 91.1 -34.5 243.1
Aug 23 -70.0 425.0 -200.4
Aug 22 -239.9 190.7 -190.9
Aug 19 -256.8 -311.3 161.5
Aug 18 -153.0 -327.0 610.9
Aug 17 -9.7 -19.7 -2.1
Aug 16 662.0 -193.8 -394.4
Aug 12 -279.2 -253.9 491.4
Aug 11 -282.6 140.1 108.1
Aug 10 -1,275.9 -237.1 1,555.9
Aug 09 -1,171.7 911.3 119.9
Month to date -4,894.0 2,395.1 2,175.6
Year to date -5,616.2 2,982.8 4,518.2
Source: The Korea Exchange
(Reporting By Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)