SEOUL, Aug 31 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 31 292.9 -0.8 -342.9 Aug 30 198.4 -288.7 15.6 Aug 29 -164.8 319.8 -195.7 Aug 26 -61.5 177.1 -140.4 Aug 25 -46.7 160.8 -54.5 Aug 24 91.1 -34.5 243.1 Aug 23 -70.0 425.0 -200.4 Aug 22 -239.9 190.7 -190.9 Aug 19 -256.8 -311.3 161.5 Aug 18 -153.0 -327.0 610.9 Aug 17 -9.7 -19.7 -2.1 Aug 16 662.0 -193.8 -394.4 Aug 12 -279.2 -253.9 491.4 Aug 11 -282.6 140.1 108.1 Aug 10 -1,275.9 -237.1 1,555.9 Month to date -4,599.0 2,384.8 1,832.3 Year to date -5,321.2 2,972.5 4,174.9 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)